Indian cricketers present McGrath signed pink caps on Jane McGrath Day

For the last 10 years, Australia have continued the tradition of hosting the Pink Test at the beginning of a new year to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation, which works towards breast cancer awareness and aid.

Always a special moment as the two teams present @glennmcgrath11 with their pink caps.



The caps will be up for auction to support @McGrathFdn at https://t.co/d2Nv7v9WQ9 #AUSvIND #PinkTest pic.twitter.com/IopyD57dxJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2019

McGrath's wife passed away in 2008 from breast cancer aged 42. Showing his solidarity for the noble cause, India skipper Virat Kohli had added a dash of pink to his batting gear - gloves and pads.

"So touching to see the #indiancricketteam being not just amazing on the field, but also off. Fantastic supporters," McGrath Foundation wrote on its Twitter handle.

The McGrath Foundation is seeking to raise as much funds as possible before stumps on day five of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia. One of cricket's greatest fast bowlers, McGrath also received the baggy pink caps from Tim Paine and his Australian team on the Jane McGrath day at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"The touching moment when the Aussies handover their Baggy Pinks to the McGrath family," the foundation tweeted.

"Together, we can make a difference' couldn't be any more appropriate! Thank you @CricketAus for what will be another amazing Jane McGrath Day!"

A McGrath Foundation banner was displayed in front of the members' pavilion ahead of play on the third day at the SCG.