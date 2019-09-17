Cricket
Biriyani banned for Pak cricketers, but Kohli, Dhoni, Hardik follow stricter diet and fitness plan

By
Biriyani banned for Pak cricketers, but Kohli, Dhoni, Hardik follow stricter diet and fitness plan
Biriyani banned for Pak cricketers, but Kohli, Dhoni, Hardik follow stricter diet and fitness plan

Karachi, September 17: It may come as a news that Pakistan's head coach, chief selector and forrmer captain Misbah-ul-Haq has changed the diet and nutrition plans for players in the domestic tournaments and in the national camp. But Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni might not be amused at all. Why? Find out below.

1. Misbah's diktat to Pak players

1. Misbah's diktat to Pak players

"No more biryani or oil rich red meat meals or sweet dishes for the players now," said a member of a catering company. Misbah ordered that only barbecue items and pasta with lots of fruits should be on the menu for all teams in the domestic season while the same diet plan would be followed in the national camps. But Indian cricketers are following such diet restrictions and a strict diet regime for years now. Let's check out what prominent Indian cricketers have on their table.

2. Virat Kohli's diet routine

2. Virat Kohli's diet routine

Kohli is a supremely fit athlete and his diet reflects that. He is off gluten now and avoids wheat food too. He now grabs a protein-rich spread that contains sushi, salmon, lamb chops to keep himself fit. Additionally he drinks a lot of water to ward off de-hydration. And Kohli also spends every day an hour or so in gym.

3. MS Dhoni's diet plan

3. MS Dhoni's diet plan

Dhoni, a natural athlete, too follows a protein rich diet. His breakfast spread is limited to egg white, porridge and milk shake. Lunch menu is slightly more expansive consisting a chicken dish, chicken sandwich, salads and milkshake. While dinner is Spartan -- oats, milk and honey. Once in a while he enjoys butter chicken and yellow dal. He also stacks up protein rich energy bars. And his secret love a bar of chocolate.

4. Hardik Pandya's food menu

4. Hardik Pandya's food menu

Pandya has changed his work ethics and food habits after becoming a regular in Indian team. Now he ensure that he eats the right kind of food that is boiled to perfection and he also follows a pro-protein diet. But unlike Dhoni, who is not a regular at gym, Pandya works out rigoursly at gym every day for increasing core strength. Result is there for everyone to see as Pandya, who started off as a 130 kmph bowler, is not hitting 140 kmph quite regularly.

5. Importance to fitness by Team India

5. Importance to fitness by Team India

Under Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, this Indian team has placed massive significance on fitness and the skipper believes that it will help them become better cricketers. The Yo Yo test too has started in Kohli's time as skipper and seemed to have changed the fitness attitude of India players. Former Team India trainer Shankar Basu has instilled this new sense of fitness into Kohli and subsequently to other Indian players. And they are benefitting too.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
