Injured Mathews out of opening Pakistan Test

Colombo, September 20: Sri Lanka will be without former skipper Angelo Mathews for the opening Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi due to a calf strain.

It is the latest in a long line of injuries for the 30-year-old and leaves Dinesh Chandimal without one of his strike bowlers going into the two-match series.

Mathews' name was omitted from the Sri Lanka squad for the first Test, with team manager Asanka Gurusinha confirming the all-rounder had suffered the strain during training on Tuesday.

Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep and the returning Rangana Herath – who has not played since August after being rested for their final clash with India due to an increased risk of injury – will be expected to be shoulder the burden in the attack in Mathews' absence.

Sri Lanka's new selection panel have named two uncapped players within their first squad as Sadeera Samarawickrama and Roshen Silva are both given the chance to make their international bows.

However, despite taking nine wickets during the series with India, Akila Dananjaya is only handed a standby place – the spinner dropping out to enable Herath's return.

Former SL Captain Angelo Mathews has been ruled out from the 1st Test against Pakistan to be played in Abu Dhabi due to a calf injury. — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 20, 2017

Sri Lanka squad: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Gamage.

Standby: Dhananjaya De Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Dasun Shanaka.

