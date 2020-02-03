Injured Rohit Sharma likely to miss ODI and Test series against New Zealand: Reports

In the fifth and final T20I against the Kiwis, stand-in India skipper, Rohit, did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting. Rohit retired hurt after scoring 60 off 41 balls after he pulled his calf muscle while going for a quick single during the match in Mount Maunganui. But teammate KL Rahul later said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

However, a BCCI source has confirmed news agency PTI that the senior opener is ruled out of ODIs and Tests against NZ due to injury sustained during final T20.

"He is out of the tour," a top BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The 32-year-old Mumbaikar will most likely be replaced by Mayank Agarwal in the ODIs. Agarwal is already in New Zealand with the India A side.

Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill could get a chance in the Test squad as Rohit's replacement.

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Regular captain Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI. At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully, he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes. India will play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.