Ligament damage rules Denly out of England's T20 series with New Zealand

By Tommy Doleman
Joe Denly
Joe Denly will miss the remainder of England's five-match T20 series with New Zealand after sustaining ligament damage to his ankle.

London, November 2: Joe Denly has been ruled out for the remainder of England's T20 international series against New Zealand with a right ankle injury.

The Kent batsman did not feature in England's seven-wicket opening game win on Friday, having picked up the injury in practice on Thursday. The scans since showing the 33-year-old has sustained ligament damage.

New Zealand vs England, 1st T20I: Visitors ease past Black Caps in opener

A replacement will not be called up for the remaining four matches of the series with Denly to be monitored in view of a return to the Test Series against the Black Caps, which begins on November 21.

The second T20 international with New Zealand will be playing in Wellington on Sunday.

Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
