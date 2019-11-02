Ligament damage rules Denly out of England's T20 series with New Zealand

The Kent batsman did not feature in England's seven-wicket opening game win on Friday, having picked up the injury in practice on Thursday. The scans since showing the 33-year-old has sustained ligament damage.

A replacement will not be called up for the remaining four matches of the series with Denly to be monitored in view of a return to the Test Series against the Black Caps, which begins on November 21.

The second T20 international with New Zealand will be playing in Wellington on Sunday.