Ligament damage rules Denly out of England's T20 series with New Zealand

London, November 2: Joe Denly has been ruled out for the remainder of England's T20 international series against New Zealand with a right ankle injury.
The Kent batsman did not feature in England's seven-wicket opening game win on Friday, having picked up the injury in practice on Thursday. The scans since showing the 33-year-old has sustained ligament damage.
A replacement will not be called up for the remaining four matches of the series with Denly to be monitored in view of a return to the Test Series against the Black Caps, which begins on November 21.
The second T20 international with New Zealand will be playing in Wellington on Sunday.
