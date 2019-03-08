International Women's Day: Cricketers, sports personalities wish women on big day

Bengaluru, March 8: Cricketers, stars from other sports and sports personalities on Friday (March 8) came forward to express their solidarity with women, wishing them a brighter future ahead on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Star batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, India hockey team captain PR Sreejesh and commentator Harsha Bhogle wished women on the big day. Here's MyKhel offering a bouquet of such wishes, mainly flowed in through the social media platforms.
She's the one who makes my life complete!#WomensDay is not only about respecting them for a day, but about to make it as a habit all year round. Wishing all the powerful women out there, a very happy Women's Day! pic.twitter.com/VfJ3oHKu6l— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) March 8, 2019
This International Women's day I'd like to dedicate my wishes to every women of this world, especially the two beautiful women in my life - Puja & Aditi ❤️ #HappyWomensDay2019 #HappyWomensDay pic.twitter.com/kRcztGJE0D— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 8, 2019
Having grown up in the midst of strong women, and being married to one, I have always believed they are wiser and more resilient. India's future lies equally, if not more, with them. Respect. #InternationalWomensDay— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 8, 2019
March 8 is the day when the world focusses on women.I wish every woman many more March 8 moments in the year where she focusses on her own needs, dreams and happiness. Happy #InternationalWomensDay— Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) March 8, 2019
Today’s girl with ambition are tomorrow’s Women with perception ... HappyWomens Day2019 #internationalwomensday #daughter #love #care #dream #ambition #health #education #feature #trust #StillGame #HappyWomensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/EBAI0O54VC— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) March 8, 2019
