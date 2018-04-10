IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings look for a home win

But amidst tight security the toss took place much to the relief of Chennai Super Kings fans and they would like to give their fans a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders. Chennai won the toss and elected to field and former India skipper Anil Kumble, now an expert with the official broadcaster Star Sports, said Chennai has always been a bat first pitch.

The toss took place 13 minutes late as Kolkata Knight Riders arrived at the ground a bit late.

Chennai, who registered a narrow one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the first match, brought in two changes as they drafted in pacer Shardul Thakur and England batsman Sam Billings in place of injured Kedar Jadhav and Mark Wood, who had a terrible game against Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said: "Had a bit of dew the last few days so we'd like to chase. The fans are eager, I was here for the TNPL, so the locals are excited. As a group, I hope we bat better. Individual performance took us over the line that time."

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said: "I'm a local here, so this is familiar territory. And we have one change: Tom Curran is in for Mitchell Johnson."