IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live streaming & More

Chennai, back in the IPL after serving a two-year ban, rode on West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's incredible 68 off 30 balls to turn the tables on Mumbai in dramatic fashion as they played the season's opening fixture at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (April 7).

Needing 7 off the last over, an injured Kedar Kadhav (24 not out) unable to run due to hamstring problem played three dot balls before playing lap shot over fine leg off Mustafizur Rahman followed by a cover drive to end the match on a winning note.

At their den MA Chidambaram Stadium, CSK would want to iron out their flaws that led to the slump from which Bravo rescued them against a side who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by four wickets in their opening game at home on Sunday (April 8).

CSK's batting flopped completely against Mumbai as openers Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu failed along with IPL's highest run-getter Suresh Raina and skipper MS Dhoni.

If it hadn't been for Bravo's salvo and Jadhav holding fort at the other end, CSK would have succumbed to a defeat.

In the bowling front, the likes of Watson, Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar kept things tight but failed to pick up regular wickets.

Against KKR, who rode on Nitish Rana's all-round effort and Sunil Narine's heroics with the bat, CSK would have to improve on all fronts to put up a fight.

Moments like these give you a lot of confidence and the energy to keep going! It always feels good when your team mates come running at you after a close win! Feeling Blessed!#TeamCSK #MemorableMoment #WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL @IPL @CSKFansOfficial pic.twitter.com/2RQ324lgYS — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) April 9, 2018

KKR recovered from early jitters in their game against Virat Kohli's RCB to chase down a challenging 177 target riding Narine's 19-ball 50 as he opened the batting.

Rana contributed with bat and ball, first picking up key wickets of on-song AB de villiers and in the very next ball removing Kohli, and then playing a vital 25-ball 34 coming in at No 4 to help the hosts register the win.

Besides the pair, new-look KKR under skipper Dinesh Karthik, who was unbeaten on 35 against RCB, would want to improve their bowling attack that copped some stick at the Eden Gardens.

KKR would also look to Aussie dashing opener Chris Lynn to deliver the goods after he failed in the first game.

Teams: CSK: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, Faf Du Plessis, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungisani Ngidi, K.M. Asif, N. Jagadeesan, Kanishk Seth, Monu Singh, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & wk) Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

LIVE: STAR SPORTS FROM 8 PM