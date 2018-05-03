IPL 2018: Kane Williamson, Tom Moody meet Sunrisers Hyderabad fans at ASICS Hyderabad store

ASICS, a true sports performance brand, recently conducted a meet and greet for its fans at ASICS Jubilee Hills Hyderabad Store, where they got an opportunity to interact with its ambassadors, Williamson along with Moody, former Australian cricketer and Sunrisers head coach.

The Meet and Greet session saw huge excitement among the fans as many fans queued outside the store from the morning itself to get a glimpse of their favourite sportspersons. Three Lucky Winners of Share Your Love for ASICS, Digital contest, got a chance to Meet & Greet, Kane Williamson in person along with a photo opportunity.

IPL SPECIAL SITE | IPL SCHEDULE

The champion duo, known for both their fitness and A-game on-field, shared some of their best-kept fitness secrets, gave some priceless cricketing tips and picked up their essential ASICS GEL-KENUN KNIT gear ahead of their next game.

The new running shoe range provides superior comfort in any activity at any time. The shoes' versatile style combines light support and flexibility thanks to its remastered GEL technology. Designed with Pad GEL, GEL-KENUN KNIT shoes adapt to the wearer's environment providing comfort and shock absorption in a stylish, breathable silhouette.

Speaking at the event, Kane Williamson, ASICS Athlete said, "I'm thrilled to be back in India for playing IPL Cricket Season and visit ASICS Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad store. As the true sports performance brand, ASICS is committed to designs that inspire athletes to perform at their best and technology that helps unlock every ounce of their potential, their technology is best in class and ensures high performance. With captaincy comes a lot of responsibility and this means extra hard work and more commitment towards the game. ASICS GEL-KENUN KNIT running shoe features aids to my running and helps to perform my best & truly understand what a sportsman requires on-field. In fact, these have become my go-to running shoes owing to their great fit and breathability."

Former Australian cricketer & current coach of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Moody, added, "We spend a lot of time on the ground and need nothing but the best. The gel technology used in ASICS GEL-KENUN KNIT footwear is apt for everyday running and training as they are extremely comfortable and are designed for high performance".

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Khurana, ‎Managing Director- ASICS India Pvt. Ltd., said, "ASICS is synonymous with best-in-class technology and high-performance sporting gears, wherein running is our core. Cricketing stalwart - Kane Williamson, exemplifies performance, agility, precision and undying spirit on-filed, that perfectly complements ASICS as a brand and what it stands for. We are pleased to present the latest brand offering - ASICS GEL-KENUN KNIT and give our patrons a chance to experience the brand in presence of their favourite cricketer."

The ASICS Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad mono-brand store boasts of a special ASICS FOOT ID Technology. ASICS FOOT ID is an in-depth analytic system that complements our running shoe range in an ideal way. It has been specially developed to help runners make an informed decision, based on their personal foot specs when looking for the right ASICS Running Shoe.

ASICS FOOT ID system takes a two-fold approach to ensure that runners find a shoe that perfectly matches the foot, gait and other physical requirements. Consisting of static and a dynamic measuring system, ASICS FOOT ID records and evaluates data on two distinct levels, affording buyers double security. The static phase of FOOT ID ensures accurate foot measurements down to the millimetre within seconds.

The dynamic phase of FOOT ID combines an exercise treadmill, a high-performance camera, proprietary software and specially designed testing shoes to accurately analyze the running gait.

Based on the results, the highly trained staff advise on the optimal shoe, taking into consideration the customers running profile and routine. It helps runners find the most suitable shoes to draw the last ounce of performance out of them.

Source: Press Release