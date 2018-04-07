IPL 2018: Not just Kohli, we want to contain all RCB batsmen: Kallis

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will open their campaign against Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th edition of IPL on Sunday (April 8) at the Eden Gardens.

"We have got plans for all the batters. One batter (Kohli) doesn't make a team. When you fall into the trap of one batter then you are focussing on wrong things, you need to focus on all the batters," Kallis said.

The tournament will pit India teammates Kuldeep Yadav against Yuzvendra Chahal and Kallis said he is looking forward to an exciting battle.

It's almost time for the big game. From our young #Knights to the overseas guns, here's what our head coach @jacqueskallis75 had to say about the contest.https://t.co/C1kEZe69xX#KKRvRCB #KKRHaiTaiyaar — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 7, 2018

"Wrist spinners play a big role in this format. A mystery bowler is slightly difficult to pick than the conventional players. We have got a couple (Kuldeep and Piyush Chawla), we are looking forward to some exciting time," he said.

KKR made a surprise choice skipper in Dinesh Karthik after they did not retain Gautam Gambhir, ending a seven-year association with their most successful captain.

"You want to start off the tournament well. RCB are a good side. A team that starts off well, are the teams who know their players' roles and where they fit in and how they settle down. We have a good record against them and want to make sure we play some good cricket," Kallis told reporters.

Kallis' deputy Simon Katich had termed KKR underdogs against RCB but the South African played it down.

"I think everybody starts as underdogs, everyone's a little bit nervous and first game of the tournament," he said.

"New teams, some new strategies. Everybody will try to feel each other out. The teams that get stuck in early on that will start the tournament well," he said.

KKR will miss the services of Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc who's down with a leg injury and was replaced by English all-rounder Tom Curran.

"Unfortunately Starc got injured but we have got replacement in Curran. We look forward to some exciting stuff from Tom. He should stand up and play a big role in absence of Mitchell," Kallis said.