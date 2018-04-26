IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab: Shakib departs after patient 28

A charged-up Sunrisers would be eager to avenge their defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when they lost the previous game.

After winning the toss, Ravichandran Ashwin said,"We are bowling first. The wicket seems to be pretty good. We have been winning games, these are quality players we are talking about. Two changes for us. Gayle is back and Yuvraj Singh misses out, Manoj Tiwary gets a game."

"Looks like a good batting surface, we will have to put up a good score on the board. The surfaces have been different this season, a lot more challenging. Chris is a very dangerous player, very good to watch if you are not the opposition. No changes for the playing XI," said Kane Williamson after losing the toss.

SRH have stick to the same playing XI which came out victorious against Mumbai Indians after defending a modest 118 against on Tuesday (April 24) to bring their campaign back on track after suffering back-to-back defeats.

Despite missing the services of the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar, SRH showed their bowling prowess. Pacer Siddarth Kaul and leg-spinner Rashid Khan helped the home team dismiss the two-time champions for 87 on a slow wicket at the Wankhede Stadium to record a 31-run victory.

SRH looked a balanced side with skipper Kane Williamson leading the from the front with 259 runs and Kaul standing out with nine wickets in the tournament so far. KXIP had handed SRH a 15-run loss earlier at Mohali.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Kaul and Basil Thampi will have to take the responsibility early on and the spin trio of Rashid, Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi will hold the key in the middle overs.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Manoj Tiwary, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.