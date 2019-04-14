Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Batting with AB de Villiers makes job easier, says Stoinis

By Pti
Marcus Stoinis (left) and AB de Villiers ensured RCBs first win in IPL 2019
Marcus Stoinis (left) and AB de Villiers ensured RCB's first win in IPL 2019

Mohali, April 14: Following a match-winning partnership with AB de Villiers, RCB all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said batting alongside the South African great made his job a lot easier.

IPL Special Page | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | Points Table

Stoinis remained unbeaten on 28, ensuring an eight-wicket win against KXIP, RCB's maiden victory of the season. The all-rounder had walked in at the fall of skipper Virat Kohli with RCB needing 46 runs off 27 balls.

Kohli (67) in company of de Villiers (59 not out) scripted a superb runchase, sharing a 85-run stand to lay the foundation.

"I am pretty familiar with this ground, I have played here for three years," said Stoinis at the post-match press conference here.

"The more comforting factor is batting with AB de Villiers, that makes it easier."

Also read: Virat Kohli fined | KXIP vs RCB - As it happened

The Aussie all-rounder also admitted that RCB badly needed a win to stay alive in the tournament.

"We needed it, it's good get to two points and get ourselves started," he said.

After Kohli got out, Stoinis said he had a chat with de Villiers on how to go about the target.

"Make sure to keep head straight, watch the ball, keep it simple and then once you get in think about which balls you want to target," Stoinis said, referring to the advice from his senior partner.

Stonis also praised the knock played by KXIP opener Chris Gayle.

"Main thing is every team has got world class players and they have got someone like Chris Gayle, who is arguably the best T20 player," he said.

On the effort of RCB bowlers, Stoinis said they applied brakes during middle overs by claiming wickets at regular intervals, which also ensured that Gayle had to play a controlled innings.

"Make sure you keep coming back and get into contest with every single ball and that's what our seam bowlers did, they did particularly well. They got hit early but all of them had good spells later and then our spinners controlled through the middle overs as there was a little bit of turn," said Stoinis.

On the games ahead, he said RCB are not thinking too far ahead.

"We are not thinking about finals and that sort of thing..it is just about each game now, we can't afford to get too far ahead of ourselves, it is good to get started, we will take next game as it comes and hopefully we will win few on trot..it's still a long season," he said.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SEV 3 - 2 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue