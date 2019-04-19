IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: As it happened: Kohli, Moeen power RCB to win

Kolkata, April 19: Virat Kohli made a brilliant 100 and Moeen a blistering fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a heavy 213 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens here on Friday (April 19). Then they withered another Andre Russell storm and a good fifty by Nitish Rana to emerge a 10-run winner and will regret the ultra slow batting in the first 10 overs.

Rejuvenated by a World Cup call-up, Dinesh Karthik would be eager to arrest the Kolkata Knight Riders' three-game losing streak, when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League clash here on Friday (April 19). It won't be easy for KKR with Andre Russell doubtful for the RCB game after injuring his left shoulder during practice at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

But KKR have enough power in their line-up to overcome any eventuality and RCB need a big effort. The MyKhel live update.