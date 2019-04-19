IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: As it happened: Kohli, Moeen power RCB to win

Kolkata, April 19: Virat Kohli made a brilliant 100 and Moeen a blistering fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a heavy 213 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens here on Friday (April 19). Then they withered another Andre Russell storm and a good fifty by Nitish Rana to emerge a 10-run winner and will regret the ultra slow batting in the first 10 overs.
Rejuvenated by a World Cup call-up, Dinesh Karthik would be eager to arrest the Kolkata Knight Riders' three-game losing streak, when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League clash here on Friday (April 19). It won't be easy for KKR with Andre Russell doubtful for the RCB game after injuring his left shoulder during practice at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.
But KKR have enough power in their line-up to overcome any eventuality and RCB need a big effort. The MyKhel live update.
All over. And RCB withered a Russell storm. They are winners by 10 runs. Their 2nd in IPL 2019.
50 for Dre Russ in 21 balls.
steyn finishes with 4-0-40-2. Not very economical. But he did a great job in the Power Plays.
150 up for KKR with a monster 6 by Russell off siraj. 16.3 overs
50 for Nitish Rana with a 6 off Nitin saini. He celebrates with 6 in the next ball
6,6,6 by Russell off Chahal. The beast in action
100 up for KKR in 13.4 overs.
Uthappa's misery comes to an end a with a pull off stoinis that ended straight into the hands of Pawan Negi. Out for 9 off 20 balls.
Couple of reverse swept 4 by Nitish Rana off Chahal. Much needed
50 up for KKR in 9.1 overs -- a four by Uthappa off siraj
37/3 After 6 PP overs. RCB truly ahead of the game.
Gill falls to steyn and this was a brilliant back peddaling effort by Kohli. Kohli and steyn. Champions are propping up RCB in big way
Wicket No 2: Narine falls to saini. An attempt to pull ended in the hands of Parthiv behind the stumps.
Narine takes on steyn. 3 fours but three play and miss too. Wonderful battle.
steyn is back and how. A wicket in the first over. Chris Lynn. no less.
Kohli, the best friend of numbers
Most 100s in #IPL as captain:
5 Virat Kohli
4 All others combined#KKRvRCB #IPL2019
Dale is back
Dale Steyn is playing a T20 match for RCB after 3128 days. His economy rate in T20s while playing for RCB is 6.79.
Dale steyn induces an edge off the first ball off Lynn but stoinis at first slip
100 for Kohli. Terrific innings. The King is back. And RCB made 213.
200 up for RCB with a 4 by stoinis off Gurney
Get a picture of Moeen Ali assault on Kuldeep Yadav
Moeen Ali v Kuldeep Yadav - Today— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 19, 2019
Runs - 45 (15)
True Run Rate - +10.209
Strike Rate - 300.0
Boundary Ball Percentage - 53%
False Shot Percentage - 12.5%
Attack Rating - 219
Power Rating - 248
Percentage 'Good Connection' - 44%@RCBTweets #IPL2019 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/4zRKidrXGD
6 and a cover driven four. Kohli into 90s. Remarkable knock.
Kohli is cutting loose here. Flurry of 6s and 4s. RCB running away to a big total.
150 for RCB in 16 overs. Great launching pad for final surge
Kuldeep Yadav had the last laugh. He got Moeen Ali but after conceding 27 runs. Meanwhile 50 for Moeen too. Brilliant innings.
37th IPL 50 for Virat Kohli. A controled innings.
50 partnership between Kohli and Moeen in 30 balls.
100 up for RCB with a 6 by Moeen Ali off Kuldeep. He celebrates with a 4.
Moeen Ali is playing a little gem here for RCB.
Russell's legend grows
Adding another feather to his cap, Dre Russ with 50 #VIVOIPL wickets for the @KKRiders
Kohli!!! Imperious pull off Russell for 6
Akshdeep perishes for 13. He wanted to pull Russell but gave just a simple catch to Robin Uthappa. Moeen Ali in.
After struggling for timing for a good part Kohli produces that brilliant cover drive off Kuldeep for 4
50 up for RCB -- a straight hit 4 by Kohli off Kuldeep
After 6 Power Play overs RCB are 42/1. Kohli looked a bit edgy there with a couple of genuine edges and a couple of play-miss to go with a few inside edges
Bit surprising that RCB sent Akshdeep Nath after the fall of Parthiv. Moeen Ali could have been a better option, considering his good form and that he is a left-hander
Parthiv wanted to clear Narine but Rana take a good juggling catch at deep. Out for 11
RCB get a mini move on here, 10 runs off Prasidh over.
Narine and KKR went for a review of leg before but the ball was turning a bit too far and missed the leg stump. KKR lost the review. Kohli saved.
Narine with the new ball for KKR along with Gurney. so, it is a rather slow new ball attack for KKR
Kohli and Parthiv opening for RCB while Harry Gurney will start for KKR with new ball.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: 1 Chris Lynn, 2 Sunil Narine, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Robin Uthappa, 5 Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), 6 Shubman Gill, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Harry Gurney
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (capt), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini
Andre Russell is fit and will play. But AB de Villiers misses out for RCB and Heinrich Klaassan is coming in, and so does Dale steyn, a game for RCB after 9 nine years.
KKR win toss and they are bowling against RCB.
KKR are coming from a three match losing streak and RCB would want to score only their second win in IPL 2019
