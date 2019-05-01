Cricket

IPL 2019: KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of IPL

By Pti
IPL 2019: KXIPs Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of IPL

Mohali, May 1: Kings XI Punjab's Varun Chakravarthy was on Wednesday (May 1) was ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season after the spinner failed to recover from an injury.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL Points Table

The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for most part of this IPL campaign due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.

He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.

"While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery however has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year," KXIP said in a media release.


    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
