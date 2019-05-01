IPL 2019: KXIP's Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of IPL

IPL SPECIAL PAGE | IPL Points Table

The Tamil Nadu player has been on the sidelines for most part of this IPL campaign due to a finger injury. A leg-spinner, Chakravarthy played just one match during the ongoing season against Kolkata Knight Riders in March, returning with figures of 1/35.

He was injured during KXIP's visit to Chennai last month which sidelined him for a few weeks.

"While the team was hopeful that Chakravarthy would return for the final few games of the campaign, his recovery however has not been sufficient. The 27-year-old will return home as a result. KXIP wishes him a speedy recovery and the very best for the rest of the year," KXIP said in a media release.