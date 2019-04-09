IPL 2019: MI vs KXIP: Preview, where to watch, probable XI

1. Mumbai Indians

Playing at home will obviously be an added advantage for Mumbai as they know the ground conditions well. But the boys need to fire in unison against a quality KXIP outfit and skipper Rohit Sharma will look to lead by example. Having failed to put on a quality show so far in this edition of the cash-rich league, Rohit would be looking to use this opportunity to strike some form. The rest of the squad has fired in patches with all-rounder Hardik Pandya putting on a consistent show. While he has provided the finish in the business end of the innings, Pandya would definitely want the others to provide him an even better platform to tee off in style.

2. Kings XI Punjab

For Punjab, it has been a slowish sort of display from the batsman. While it cannot be denied that they have played their last two games on conditions that weren't best for batting -- in Chennai and Mohali -- the wicket in Wankhede should aide stroke play and considering the form that the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in, they would be waiting to put on their pads and take strike. All in all, it should be a good contest between two quality units looking to keep the winning momentum going.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Chahar, Mayank Markande, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Karun Nair, David Miller, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Simran Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar.

4. Where to watch

The match will be aired live on Star Sports from 8 PM and will be streamed on HotStar. You can follow the proceedings through MyKhel Live Update as well.