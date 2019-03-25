Cricket

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni trolls Chennai Super Kings teammates Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur - Watch

By
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni trolls Chennai Super Kings teammates Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur - Watch
Image Courtesy: CSK (Twitter)

Chennai, March 25: There is no better cricketer in the Indian cricket team than Mahendra Singh Dhoni when it comes to trolling his fellow teammates. The 37-year-old cricketer who is leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing edition was at his very best as the team spent some time at the Chennai airport.

In a video shared by CSK on their Twitter handle, Dhoni and his fellow teammates could be seen waiting for their flight to Delhi, where they will be playing their first away game of the season against Delhi Capitals.

In the video, pacer Mohit Sharma could be seen interviewing his fellow teammates Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir and captain Dhoni.

While interacting with Mohit, Kedar said he was common-link between CSK's win in their opening matches in IPL 2018 and IPL 2019.

Kedar said, "If you look at our wins in opening games, these two seasons, I remained unbeaten in both the games and we won." To this Dhoni said, "So are you planning to miss the remainder of the tournament (as everyone burst into laughter)."

Jadhav suffered and injury in CSK's opening game in the previous season and after taking the team home to a sensational win against Mumbai Indians. Jadhav missed the entire tournament for he had to go to Australia for surgery.

Dhoni then went on adding, "Are you going to claim the money for insurance (further laughter)."

When the camera turned towards Shardul Thakur, Dhoni didn't leave an opportunity to take a dig at the Mumbai pacer for his poor fielding.

"Shardul has a nice pair of shoes for the ball goes to the boundary if it hits them," Dhoni added further.

The Super Kings meanwhile landed in Delhi on Monday (March 25). The Yellow Army will play their second encounter against confident looking Delhi Capitals' at Feroze Shah Kotla.

When the last time these two teams met last year, Delhi Capitals were Delhi Daredevils. Daredevils defeated CSK convincingly in that game and the Shreyas Iyer-led side would be hoping for a similar result.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
