IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: As it happened: RR beat Hyderabad with ease

Jaipur, April 27: Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in an IPL 2019 match here on Saturday (April 27). Manish Pandey made a fifty to power Hyderabad to 160 for 8 but Royals overhauled it with fine cameos by Liam Livingstone and Sanju Samson.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin life without their key overseas players when they face-off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday (April 27).

At this stage, Royals are more affected than Sunrisers with the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Joffra Archer, who have left for England to join the World Cup camp.

Sunrisers will surely miss the services of their destructive opener and Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who formed the most potent opening pairing alongside David Warner. Which of these wounded teams will emerge winner tonight? The MyKhel Live Update.

Auto Refresh Feeds The result also meant that Chennai have reached the Play-off, the first team to do so in IPL 2019. They have now played all the knockouts dating back to 2008. Royals beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets. The winning runs were made by samson with a pulled 4 off shakib hasan. 4 runs off the last over for Royals to win. smith holes out for 22- A well directed quick bouncer by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahme, cramped the Aussie for room. 132/2 after 15 overs. Royals need 29 runs to win from 30 balls. DROPPED. Rashid grasses a chance to catch offered by samson and he was on 28. Rashid Khan ends his spell with 4-0-30-1, certainly one of the most expensive he bowled all season. He conceded 16 runs in the first over but came back well for 3-0-14-1. 14 runs off that Kaul over by samson, two lovely shots on either side of the wicket. 100 up for Royals in 12 overs. smith brings the hundred with a flicked four off shakib al Hasan. Rahane departs for 39. A good hit off shakib but picked up David Warner at deep. 93/2. Much-needed breakthrough sanju samson gets the act going with a sweet 6 off kaul. After 10 overs Royals are 79/1. Rashid Khan gets the all important breakthrough. Ends the stay of Livingstone for 44. Livingstone hammers Kaul for 20 runs with a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 6 -- the last 6 a baseball style slog over bowlers head, 60 for 0 after 6 Power Play overs. 50 for Rajasthan with a 6 by Livingstone off Kaul over midwicket. A ferocious pull Liam Livingstone hammers Rashid for a 6 now. Rahane slog sweeps Rashid Khan for 6. Chase on right away Couple of boundaries there by Rahane off Bhuvi and run rate touches 6. Rahane got the chase off with a classic cover drive off Bhuvi. 160/8 for Hyderabad. Rashid Khan hammered a 4 and 6 off last two balls to boost the total. Competitive on this slow track. Aaron has another wicket. A slower ball consumes Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Last over coming up. Can Hyderabad cross 150 mark Two wickets in quick succession. Rashid and Bhuvi have 7 balls to make a difference. 16 runs and Hyderabad lost 5 wickets. saha too is out. As is shakib al Hassan Hooda gave return catch to Unadkat, who jumped well to grab the chance. Out for a duck. 128/5 Vijay shankar departs. Tried to pull Aaron but timing was not there and Unadkat took a good sliding catch. 4th wicket down. Hyderabad 125/4 Brilliant glove work from sanju samson. He stumps Manish Pandey off Gopal for 61. Anyway the ball came off the bat as well. But the wicket has been credited as stumped. 121/3 Magnificent catch by smith to oust Warner for 37. Oshane Thomas has a wicket. 103/2. 50 up for Pandey in 27 balls. Good knock, and this was his 2nd fifty on the trot. Meanwhile, Hyderabad brought up their 100 in 12 overs. stuart Binny into attack and was greeted with a 4 by Pandey 86 for 1 after 10 overs. Hyderabad have a good launching pad. Fifty partnership between Pandey and Warner. Manish Pandey looks to be in the mood today. Back to back boundaries off Gopal. 51/1 in 6 Power Play overs for Hyderabad. Good launching pad. 50 up for Hyderabad in 5.5 overs with a Pandey four off Thomas Gopal bowled a beautiful googly on the middle stump and Williamson was cleaned up. Royals are having early jitters on the field -- two over throws that went for 9 runs and a misfield by Aaron that went for a four. It's in fact Oshane Thomas with the new ball. Quick he is Varun Aaron is operating with new ball for Royals while his partner should be Bhuvneshwar Kumar There is no Bairstow there, so Kane Williamson is opening with David Warner. Bairstow has flown back to England Sunrisers XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson (capt), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (capt), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas Liam Livingston and Ashton Turner come in for Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Kane Williamson is back for Hyderabad along with Wriddhiman Saha. Rajasthan Royals won toss and they are bowling first against Hyderabad. Welcome to the MyKhel Live coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. It's a must-win game for both the teams and it will start by 8 pm after 7.30 pm toss.