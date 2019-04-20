IPL 2019: Steve Smith replaces Ajinkya Rahane as Rajasthan Royals captain for remainder of the season

As per an official communique from Royals, "Ajinkya Rahane did a fantastic job in leading the team to the playoffs last year, however, the franchisee now thinks a fresh approach is needed to bring their 2019 campaign back on track."

IPL Special Site | Points Table

"Steve has always been part of the leadership team within RR and Rahane will continue to be a key voice in the side, therefore the Royals see this as a small restructuring process to secure the results required to move up the table."

Royals are languishing at the penultimate position in the points table with just two wins from 8 games. They are facing Mumbai Indians at home in the return-leg fixture of the tournament.

Zubin Bharucha, Head of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, said, 'Ajinkya is and will always be a true Royal. He led the team to the play offs in 2018 in a very challenging scenario and that will go down as one of the great comebacks of the IPL. He remains a key part of our side and leadership team and will extend support wherever required to Steve."

"Steve is one of the most innovative and successful captains in the world, in all formats of the game. We are confident he can lead the Royals to success." added Bharucha.