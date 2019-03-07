IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad Players list: Complete squad of Kane Williamson-led SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the toughest teams in IPL 2018 and brilliantly led by Kane Williamson, who wasn't their first choice captain. The New Zealand skipper was named the captain after regular captain David Warner was suspended from all forms of cricket for a year.

Williamson showed his class with the bat and finished as the leading run-scorer and Orange Cap winner of the season. Williamson-led the team from the front and his leadership inspired the teammates to defend even low totals.

Final list of all 8 teams after IPL Auction 2019 | IPL 2019 Special Site

The return of David Warner would further make their batting stronger and it will be interesting to see if the team management hands over the captaincy baton to the Australian. However, Williamson deserves to lead the team in the upcoming season.

One of the biggest strength of Sunrisers is their bowling which comprises the likes of Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Shakib Al Hasan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul. This year they'll also have seasoned campaigner Shahbaz Nadeem in the spin department. They are also a quality fielding side and their performance at home is simply amazing.

Vijay Shankar the India all-rounder, Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill bought during this year's auction further make SRH a strong side.

Here is all you need to know about SRH squad for IPL 2019:

Home Ground: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Squad Strength: 24 (8 overseas)

Coach: Tom Moody

Players Bought in IPL 2019 Auction:

Vijay Shankar (transfer)

Abhishek Sharma (transfer)

Shahbaz Nadeem (transfer)

Jonny Bairstow

Wriddhiman Saha

Martin Guptill

Players Retained: David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi, Deepak Hooda.