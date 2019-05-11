Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Watson thanked me for scoring quickly at the beginning before he got set: Du Plessis

By
csk

Visakhapatnam, May 11: Half-centuries from openers helped Chennai Super Kings post a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL Qualifier 2 and Shane Watson thanked Faf du Plessis for scoring quickly in the beginning as he got time to get set.

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Qualifier 2: As it happened: CSK enter final

Chasing a modest target of 148, Du Plessis (50 off 39 balls; 7x4s, 1x60) and Watson (50 off 32; 3x4s, 4x6s) stitched 81 runs in 10.2 overs.

"We spoke about it before the game - didn't have the best run in the last 5-6 games. We have a lot of confidence as a team to win a lot of big games -- so we draw confidence from that," said man-of-the-match Du Plessis.

"We also know the strength of ours is getting those partnerships -- even if we go 3-4 overs without runs, we have a great lower and middle order to bring us back. "Watto (Watson) thanked me already for scoring quickly at the beginning before he got set. Hopefully we can both get them off the meat in the final right from the word go," he added.

Watson, whose lack of runs was a concern before Qualifier 2, admitted that he was nervous in the beginning. "Very grateful for the faith CSK have shown in not just me, but all the players are grateful. Faf batted beautifully. Thanks to Faf for helping me through that stage," said the 37-year-old former Australian captain.

"There are huge positives about age and experience. We have played well from the top with MS (Dhoni) and (coach Stephen) Fleming. When you have experienced players, you have an understanding of what to do. We are making the most of the experience we have had and we are going to make the most out of it on Sunday," he said.

Watson and Du Plessis survived a terrible mix-up early in the innings. After Watson tapped the ball to point, Du Plessis set off before the former started stuttering. Both of them ran together in both directions at one point while the Delhi fielders threw at both the stumps and missed. In the end, the two of them managed to run a single.

"I reckon we almost ran three there. It was terrible running, and that's not the kind of start you want in a run-chase of a knockout. Thankfully we recovered from that and did pretty well," said Du Plessis.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue