IPL 2020: Aaron Finch eager to play under Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore

"I can't wait to join up with RCB. To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me," Finch told ANI.

"It will be my first time playing under Virat's leadership but something I'm very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that something I'm looking forward to seeing up close.

"I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to," he said.

Finch underlined the fact that consistency of Steve Smith and Kohli made them stand out batsmen of this generation.

"As for the best batsman in the world, you could throw a blanket over a handful of players over three formats. The consistency of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket both home and away over a long period of time probably makes them stand out from the rest," Finch said.

"The passion of Australian and Indian fans, along with an amazing history of close and competitive series makes it a marquee series. The pressures, the expectations, and the rivalry make it a brilliant series to be a part of," he added.

Finch also said he was looking for an opportunity to play Test cricket all over again. The right-hander was dropped after a horror series against India in the early part of 2019.

"I would love to get an opportunity to play Test cricket again, but realistically I think it will be very tough to force my way back into the team. Not having the opportunity to play as much first-class cricket as I would like to put the required runs on the board makes it a bit harder" he added.