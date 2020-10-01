IPL 2020: Adaptability is the key, says Kumble

KXIP's previous match was a tall-scoring one at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Rajasthan Royals made a record run chase of 224.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium wicket in Abu Dhabi is a much bigger one and quite different to the flat wickets in Sharjah which are characterised by the short side boundaries and Kumble thinks it all matters to quick adaptation.

"We're entering Abu Dhabi which is a new venue for us. It's new ground, the boundaries are bigger. So it isn't going to be easy to hit sixes like how it was in Sharjah. But having said that, we need to assess the conditions and we'll have to adapt," Kumble said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP.

Both Punjab and Mumbai have a win sandwiched between two defeats each in the tournament so far are languishing fifth and sixth respectively in the IPL 2020 table.

The ace Indian leg-spinner said KXIP will have to put the their best foot forward against the Mumbai Indians, who once Kumble had mentored.

"We know their strengths and we'll have to bring our 'A' game against them. I'm really happy with our last three games for the way we've been consistent, so looking forward to that kind of effort again in Abu Dhabi," he added.

The 49-year-old admitted that Mumbai Indians are a tough opponent always, "Mumbai Indians is a very strong team, we know that. They're a very settled team. They've been playing the same XI, almost the same XI for the last couple of years," added Kumble.