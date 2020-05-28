Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin will add tremendous firepower to Delhi Capitals, says co-owner Parth Jindal

By

New Delhi, May 28: Delhi Capitals Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal on Wednesday (May 28) has revealed why they brought senior cricketers Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin into the mix and believes the trade will add tremendous firepower to the side.

"I believe Delhi Capitals has all the ingredients of becoming the IPL's most successful franchise. And the addition of Rahane and Ashwin makes us an even more potent side. It gives the captain and coach options for all possible situations. Rahane is willing to bat at any position he's needed in, while Ashwin's bowling is well suited for the Kotla wicket. There's no doubt DC is the team to beat, and we need to build on from last year's success," said Jindal interacting with the fans during an Instagram LIVE.

While engaging with the fans, Jindal also spoke about the importance of conducting the IPL, and also reminisced about the memorable 2019 season that saw the team finish a creditable third.

Speaking on the possibility of IPL 2020 happening behind closed doors, he said, "COVID-19 has put LIVE sport in a difficult spot, especially in terms of fan engagement. The need for LIVE sport has never been felt in this way before, and it's vital to bring it back to heighten the morale of the population. Globally, there are countries worse affected than India who are gradually resuming their national leagues - like the Premier League in England, and Bundesliga in Germany. Talks have begun on the NBA's comeback in America too. I feel the IPL has a huge role in uplifting the spirits of the country."

"There can be no substitute for LIVE sport. Fans may not have access to stadiums this year, but that will give the franchises and broadcasters an opportunity to innovate their fan engagement even more," he added.

Remembering the 2019 season, in which the team reached the playoffs after a long gap, Jindal gave credit to the Ricky Ponting-Sourav Ganguly duo that was at the helm of affairs.

"2019 was about setting standards and creating a culture. And Ricky and Dada did a wonderful job of it, creating a fantastic team environment, and a unit that gelled well on and off the field. The idea was to build this team by maintaining consistency, so instead of frequent chop and change, we decided to back all our players even if they'd had a couple of bad games, and the results were there to see."

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 18:21 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue