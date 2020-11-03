IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane happy to stitch together a winning partnership with Shikhar Dhawan

The victory ensured that the Capitals entered the play-offs as the second-placed team and set up a Qualifier 1 match with the Mumbai Indians. Rahane said he was happy to see his partnership with Shikhar Dhawan, who had also made a fifty, came good for the team.

"Ricky Ponting (DC head coach) told me when we came here that I would bat at No. 3. It's a good number to bat on. Luckily, we restricted them to 152. In the end, it was all about having a partnership with Shikhar and it worked out. It was all about playing with intent and getting that partnership going. We were not thinking too much about any target, just batting with intent.

"It was disappointing to get out. I wanted to finish the team. We know how funny this game is. But in the end good to win this game and qualify," said Rahane during the post-match presentation. The RCB too qualified for the IPL 2020 play-offs.