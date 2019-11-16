Cricket
IPL 2020: All you need to know about auction: Date, venue, players on auction, money available for teams, TV info

By
IPL: All you need to know about auction

Bengaluru, November 16: The auction ahead of the IPL 2020 will be a big attraction next month and the eight teams have braced up for the event retaining and releasing players on Friday (November 15). Some big names were let go while others were kept in the house as franchises took the step one ahead of the auction.

Here's MyKhel looks at the IPL auction venue, date, TV info and other details.

1. When is IPL auction?

The IPL auction will be held on December 19, 2019. The tournament proper will be held in the months of April and May at various venues across India. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions after winning the IPL 2019 defeating Chennai Super Kings by one run.

2. Where is the auction?

This time the auction will be held in Kolkata, the home venue of two-time champions Knight Riders. This is the first time the City of Joy is hosting the auction as the event was mostly held in Bengaluru.

3. How many players will be auctioned?

The eight teams combined to release 71 players on Friday (November 15) and they will go under the hammer along with other players who will be registered for the auction.

4. What is the available purse for teams?

Kings XI Punjab have the heftiest purse with a balance of Rs 42.70 crore. "Kings XI Punjab have the highest salary cap available going into the auction while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most number of player slots (12) available (including 6 overseas slots). After today's deadline, Chennai Super Kings have the largest squad size (20)," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Of the eight franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore have released the most players while Sunrisers Hyderabad (5) have released the least players from their squad," the release added.

5. TV info

The auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar.

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
