IPL 2020: Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Sunrisers Hyderabad ruled out with injuries

Bhuvneshwar will have to miss the IPL 2020 with a hip injury that he suffered during the last match of Sunrisers against Chennai Super Kings, as reported by ANI.

"Bhuvneshwar will not be able to take further part in the IPL 2020 as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," a source in the team said.

The report said a Capital official confirmed Mishra indeed has a tendon injury and it was visible in the scans that were conducted on his injured finger on Sunday (October 4).

Mishra suffered the injury while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling but the catch went down hurting his finger. Mishra, the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL behind Lasith Malinga, bowled just two overs in that match before walking off the field.

The Delhi outfit is facing Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday (October 5), in a race of the teams to further firm their place in the top four of the IPL points table. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw who had suffered a hit with the ball on his leg while completing a run seemed to have recovered and should be playing the day's match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also received a piece of good new that their South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who missed four IPL 2020 matches due to a side strain, has recovered and he is likely to be included in the XI for the match against Capitals or the latest by the next match.