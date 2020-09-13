Cricket
IPL 2020: Animated Kohli cheers on RCB bowlers during yorker challenger: Watch!

By
Virat Kohli was seen on the sidelines during the ‘yorker challenge’. Credit: Twitter

Bengaluru, Sept. 13: Virat Kohli has always been known as a skipper who doesn’t shy away from showing his emotions, be it anger or joy.

IPL Full Schedule | RCB Schedule

The skipper’s expressions on the field has always made the game more enjoyable, and fans got a glimpse of that during an RCB training session.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers took part in an innovative 'yorker challenge’ set up by bowling coach Adam Griffith during a training session ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And skipper Kohli turned into a cheerleader as he cheered on his bowlers.

Griffith set a challenging and fun task for the bowlers to help the RCB bowlers fire in the yorkers. And skipper Kohli was seen sitting on the sidelines and egging on his bowlers.

RCB shared the video of the competition and wrote, “Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers. Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters!”

Amongst the bowlers who took part in the drill were Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj amongst others. While Kohli was cheering on the successful hits, he could be seen passing cheeky comments as well when they failed to hit the target.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus, will now be played from September 19th in the UAE. The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to lay their hands on the silverware even once, but the spirit in the team - led by Kohli looked at an all-time high, and the Challengers will be aiming for their maiden title when the tournament starts on Sept. 19. RCB will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener on September 21.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to the training session:

Story first published: Sunday, September 13, 2020, 20:37 [IST]
