IPL 2020: Animated Kohli cheers on RCB bowlers during yorker challenger: Watch!

IPL Full Schedule | RCB Schedule

The skipper’s expressions on the field has always made the game more enjoyable, and fans got a glimpse of that during an RCB training session.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers took part in an innovative 'yorker challenge’ set up by bowling coach Adam Griffith during a training session ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And skipper Kohli turned into a cheerleader as he cheered on his bowlers.

Griffith set a challenging and fun task for the bowlers to help the RCB bowlers fire in the yorkers. And skipper Kohli was seen sitting on the sidelines and egging on his bowlers.

Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers.

Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! 🎯 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Nkjv97aQZc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020

RCB shared the video of the competition and wrote, “Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers. Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters!”

Amongst the bowlers who took part in the drill were Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj amongst others. While Kohli was cheering on the successful hits, he could be seen passing cheeky comments as well when they failed to hit the target.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus, will now be played from September 19th in the UAE. The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE - Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai.

Our bowling coach, Adam Griffith, comes up with a fun and challenging competition to help our bowlers fire in those yorkers.

Safe to say all our bowlers are sharpshooters! 🎯 😉#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/Nkjv97aQZc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2020

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to lay their hands on the silverware even once, but the spirit in the team - led by Kohli looked at an all-time high, and the Challengers will be aiming for their maiden title when the tournament starts on Sept. 19. RCB will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opener on September 21.

Here’s a look at how fans reacted to the training session:

Virat Kohli and his love for this sport !!! 😍 https://t.co/WoGIottvDB — Sagar Rathore (@SagarRathore_) September 13, 2020

First time since 2016 I'm looking at a genuinely smiling Virat pic during IPL https://t.co/AbXZcqU6r4 — . (@karthik_jammy) September 12, 2020

Look at Virat's smile when he sees Siraj finally nailed a perfect Yorker.

Never seen Virat this much happy😂😂 #EeSalaCupNamade #RCB #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/qEe3qtZYxP — Eldo Jacob (@eldoj28) September 13, 2020

Looked that Virat Kohli excitements on Nets practice sessions. Bowlers bowled Yorker compitition in the Nets and Virat Kohli and Whole Appreciating this. I can't believe it, looked that Virat Kohli energy and excitement and Happiness in The Nets.!! @imVkohli #RCB pic.twitter.com/TAt6ckX8ba — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 13, 2020

#Mi after winning 4 cups :- 🍾😌#Csk after winning 3 cups:-🍾🥳#RCB after winning 0 cups but bowlers bowling yorker:- pic.twitter.com/8rZmh3fVGz — Devansh yadav (@low_da_lehsun) September 13, 2020