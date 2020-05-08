IPL 2020: BCCI is not thinking of staging IPL now, says treasurer Arun Dhumal

"Once we are sure when cricket will resume, then only will we be able to make a final call on that," Dhumal was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald. "That discussion on five Tests took place before the lockdown. If there is a window available it would be up to the boards to decide whether they wanted to go for a Test match or maybe two ODIs or maybe two T20s.

"Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post-lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match. For any board for that matter, there has been a lot of revenue loss on account of this lockdown and COVID-19, so they would need to think about that," said Dhumal.

Dhumal said the BCCI is not in a position to think of IPL 2020 as the world still grapples with the deadly Coronavirus. "We haven't planned anything as of now. We can't think of IPL getting back yet. Players coming in from other countries, whether they'll be willing to come here and be quarantined for two weeks and play IPL is not known. How can we think of the IPL? This is all media speculation. There is nothing as of now. Once things get clear, then only will we be able to go back to the drawing board and think about re-starting cricket," he said.

Dhumal was equally doubtful about the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November. The situation, Dhumal said, will be more complex as the cricketers are out of action for a long time.

"They will have been out of cricket for a long time. Would you want to be without training for that long and straight away go and play the World Cup? That is a call every board has to take. It seems to be difficult," he added.