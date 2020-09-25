IPL 2020: Bishnoi credits Kumble for his success

The 20-year-old said Kumble has advised him to always stay calm and back his skills as a bowler.

"Anil sir has always asked me to back strength in my bowling and skill. He asked me not to try too many things and try to be cool and calm in the middle," Bishnoi said at the post-match press conference after the team's rousing victory.

The India Under-19 World Cup player returned impressive figures of three for 32 in his four overs against a side that boasts of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

When asked, he sounded confident about bowling against the top players.

"Since we had a long camp before the IPL, I was preparing myself mentally as skill level is the same for everyone here. So being mentally strong and brave was my main focus.

"I told myself not to bowl lose deliveries which would allow them to attack me," said the young spinner.

"We prepared well in our camp before the tournament here. We were focusing on mental strength and not bowling lose balls," he added.

Speaking about the game overall Bishnoi said, "We were targeting to bundle them as early as we can. We stepped on the filed as if weve to defend 180 runs," Bishnoi said.

Kings XI Punjab, who lost their opening match against Delhi Daredeviles, next take on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 28) while RCB lock horns with IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians a day later at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

(With inputs from PTI)