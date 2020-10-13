IPL 2020: Chris Gayle confirms he will play in Kings XI Punjab's next match

Gayle, who hasn't played a single game so far for KXIP, was set to make a return two games ago, but food poisoning meant he had to miss those games as well.

The left-handed batsman was later admitted to the hospital, but has now recovered from stomach infection and is currently training with the team.

While the team confirmed the news that he may play, Gayle said in a video posted on KXIP's Instagram that he will play in KXIP's next game unless something drastic happens to him.

"To all the fans out there, the wait is over. The Universe Boss is back. I know you all have been waiting for such a long time and the wait is over," Gayle said.

"Unless something drastic happens to the Universe Boss again, which I hope not. You know it's still possible. I know we are at the bottom of the table but it is still possible," he added.

IPL 2020: Chris Gayle likely to play against RCB after recovering from stomach bug

KXIP is currently rooted at the bottom of the IPL 2020 standings with just two points from seven matches. But Gayle still believes that his side can make it to the playoffs.

"Seven games to go, we believe we can win all seven it is still possible. I urge each and every one of the guys to still have that self-belief as I said, the only way we can go is up is only up from here. So we gonna do it, we can do it," said Gayle.