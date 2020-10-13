IPL 2020: Chris Gayle likely to play against RCB after recovering from stomach bug

Explosive batsman Chris Gayle is yet to feature in any of the matches. The West Indies cricketer hadn't been picked in the playing XI in the first couple of games and thereon he was unavailable for selection as he was in the hospital due to a stomach bug.

But in some good news for the team, it looks like the big hitting batsman will be available for selection in the Punjab side's upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KL Rahul-led side are set to take on a strong RCB team in their eight match of the 13th edition at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday (Oct. 15).

Giving an updated on the batsman, the KXIP posted on their official website, "In an exciting development that is sure to delight Kings XI Punjab fans all over the world, the star opening batsman Chris Gayle is back on the training ground, having recovered from him stomach bug."

After a lot of speculation, the Kings XI Punjab fans will be eager to find out if Gayle will finally feature in the Anil Kumble-coached side. With the tournament reaching the halfway mark, the Punjab side will have to find out their playing XI and notch up wins on the trot if they are to keep their season afloat. And a lot will depend on Gayle's form if he is picked in Punjab's game against a Virat Kohli-led resurgent RCB.

With the West Indian back to the training ground, Gayle is likely to find a place in the next match.