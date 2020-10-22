IPL 2020: Coach McCullum says KKR top order lacked intent against RCB

Opting to bat first, KKR had the worst possible start as the top four batsmen were dismissed by the fourth over with just 14 runs on the board and from there Eoin Morgan-led side failed to recover to end at a paltry 84/8 in their 20 overs.

This was not the first time KKR's top order has failed and McCullum revealed the team had discussed about their shortcomings especially by the top order.

"Before the game, we spoke about showing some intent especially at the top of the order and, unfortunately, tonight, if anything we probably lacked intent," said McCullum in the post-match press conference.

"So that's something we have to address. We were very poor with bat in hand. You are not going to win too many games from 40 for 6," he added.

Mohammed Siraj was the star of the show for RCB as he not only became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs on the trot but also finished with three wickets, giving away just eight runs.

After Devdutt Padikkal and Gurkeerat Singh Mann's knocks of 25 and 21 respectively, RCB chased down the total of 85 with 39 balls to spare. McCullum acknowledged Siraj's bowling effort, but said his team were very timid in their approach.

"In all honesty, I didn't think there was a lot in the wicket. Siraj obviously bowled well and [Chris] Morris at times also. But if anything, we were just a little timid in our approach," the KKR coach said.

"That's a bit frustrating because we spoke at length before the game about trying to be positive and show some strong intent. So that's something we'll have to address in the next few days," McCullum added.

KKR, who are at the fourth spot in IPL 2020 standings, will now play against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (October 24) as they look to seal a play-off spot.