IPL 2020: CSK v DC Match 7 Updates: Prithvi Shaw smashes quickfire fifty; Chawla traps Dhawan in front for 35

Dubai, September 25: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Delhi Capitals in their third encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday (September 25).

The Super Kings had won the first match against Mumbai Indians but suffered a drubbing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring game in Sharjah. The MS Dhoni and his band will be eager to push their IPL 2020 campaign back on track and the Delhi outfit, on the other hand, will want to build on the win they had registered over Kings XI Punjab.

The Super Kings will be looking hard at the outings of Murali Vijay as an opener. He is no longer the force who once notched up two IPL hundreds. They might be thinking of giving Narayanan Jagadeesan a chance. The fitness of Ambati Rayudu too is a concern for the Yellow brigade as he might miss yet another game due to hamstring injury.

Ruturaj Gaikwad had replaced him but failed to impress as was dismissed for a duck. Dhoni too might walk in early in the innings especially after the criticism he faced for his tactics in the previous game against Royals.

Chennai might also consider taking Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood in the place of Lungi Ngidi who struggled to make an impact.

As far as Delhi Capitals are concerned, the foremost thought in their mind will be around the fitness of R Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu tweaker suffered a dislocated shoulder against Kings XI Punjab but has been on the recovery path. DC have a ready replacement in Amit Mishra if Ashwin is indeed unavailable. They might want to include Daniel Sams in the place of Anrich Nortje as the former can bring some variety as a left-arm pacer. Captain Shreyas Iyer would be hoping for an improved performance from his top-order batsmen as they failed badly against KXIP.

Here MyKhel brings to you the match updates between CSK and DC:

Auto Refresh Feeds Four! Jadeja bowls it on the off-stump and Prithvi Shaw cuts his hard to get a boundary towards third man. That's his strength. Rishabh Pant is the new man in. DC - 94/1 after 11 overs. Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (35) looks to play a reverse sweep off Chawla and the ball hits his pad. Umpire raises his finger. Much needed breakthrough for CSK. Delhi Capitals - 94/1 after 10.4 overs. Another costly over from CSK's point of view. Ravindra Jadeja leaks 15 from his second over and Delhi Capitals have raced to 88 in 10 overs. Fifty! Prithvi Shaw brings up his half-century off 35 balls. This is his 5th fifty in the tournament. After 9 overs, Delhi Capitals are scored 71 without any loss. Shaw and Dhawan are looking dangerous at the moment. 4,0,4! Prithvi Shaw moves on to 47* as he attacks Piyush Chawla for a couple of boundaries and puts the bowler under pressure. CSK spinners had a poor outing last time, are they going to have a nightmarish day again? Jadeja too concedes 13 from his opening over. DC reach 60-0 after 8 overs. This is a good start for the Shreyas Iyer-led side. They need to capitalise upon it. SIX!!! Ravindra Jadeja is brought into the attack by MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan pulls him for a maximum. Brilliantly timed. 50 up for DC. 4,2,4! Shaw gets a couple of boundaries at cover and point region in the first over bowled by Piyush Chawla. 13 came off that over. DC reach 49/0 after 7. After 6 overs, Delhi Capitals reach 36/0. Prithvi Shaw reaches 27* and Shikhar Dhawan is unbeaten on 7*. Prithvi Shaw v Leg Spinners in Overs 1-6 in T20s



10 innings, 29 runs, 3 dismissals, 9.66 average



Will #CSK attack Shaw with Chawla next over?#IPL2020 #CSKvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 25, 2020 IPL debutant Hazlewood follows up with another quiet over, conceding just 3 runs. DC are 30 for 0 in 5 overs. 4,4 - Prithvi Shaw cuts loose against Sam Curran, who concedes 12 from his second over. Capitals are 27 for 0 in 4 overs. A perfect start for Hazlewood as he concedes just four singles in his first over in IPL. DC are 15 for 0 in 3 overs. Over #3: Josh Hazlewood bowls his first over in IPL. Just 2 came from Sam Curran's first over. DC - 11/0 after 2 overs. Ouch! MS Dhoni didn't appeal else Prithvi Shaw would have been a goner. There was a faint nick off his bat against Chahar. DC were lucky else they would have lost their first wicket in the fist over. 4,4! Back-to-back boundaries for Shaw off Chahar. The right-handed opener opens his account on a high. DC 9/0 after 1st over. 1st innings! Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for Delhi. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla. Toss Update: MS Dhoni wins toss and elects to chase. Josh Hazlewood makes his debut for CSK. Its MS Dhoni vs Shreyas Iyer! The @ChennaiIPL are all set to take on @DelhiCapitals in Match 7 of #Dream11IPL.



Who's your pick for the game?#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/qFt5MTajA4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020 CSK players have arrived at the stadium! Enter the Lions... 🦁💛#WhistlePodu #WhistleFromHome #Yellove #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/oL3ZFJarYD — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020