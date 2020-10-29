IPL 2020: CSK vs KKR: Will MS Dhoni play for Chennai Super Kings today? Find the answer!

1. Who will lead CSK is Dhoni takes break?

Faf du Plessis can be an ideal candidate. The South African veteran has been their most consistent batsman making 401 runs from 12 matches and is on sixth in the IPL 2020 run-makers list. He averages 40.10 and makes runs at 140.70 with four fifties. Faf also remains a wonderful outfield fielder, stops or catches the ball quite efficiently. He can bring a new verve into Chennai Super Kings, also allow Dhoni some much-needed time away.

2. Who will keep in place of Dhoni?

They can ask Ambati Rayudu to don the big gloves. Rayudu has kept wickets at various levels, even at the international level. Rayudu has not done that role for a while now, but the Andhra man can certainly make adjustments for one or two matches in the IPL 2020. After all, it is a team game.

3. Who will replace Dhoni in the 11?

The CSK do not have too many options in this regard. The best bet they have is M Vijay. Vijay has played three IPL 2020 matches with modest results: 32 runs at a strike-rate of 74.71. However, it cannot be forgotten that Vijay has two IPL hundreds against his name, one of those rare batsmen who has more than one hundred in the league, and on his day can tear the bowlers apart.

4. What are the chances of Dhoni taking a break?

Not very bright. As it was mentioned earlier, Dhoni has never taken a break for the sake of it. Perhaps, he would also want to lead the CSK in the remaining two matches which also could be his final two matches as an active cricketer.