IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53: Chris Gayle closes in on another sixes milestone

On Friday (October 30), Gayle, who scored 99 off 63 balls, struck his 1000th six in a losing cause against Rajasthan Royals. So the West Indian, who leads the six-hitters list in IPL and T20 formats, will look to set things right and acheive another milestone in a must win game for KXIP.

Gayle, who has smashed 23 maximums in 6 innings so far this season, is one six short of 350 IPL sixes. The swashbuckling batsman leads the all time IPL sixes list currently with 349 sixes and is followed by AB de Villiers (233), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (209) and Virat Kohli (200).

Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 T20 sixes as Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran cross IPL milestones

Other players chasing milestones during Match 53 of IPL 2020 are MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Shane Watson.

The CSK skipper Dhoni, who became the most capped IPL player and surpassed the 4500 IPL run mark earlier this season, now closes in on a milestone for CSK. He needs six catches to complete 100 IPL catches for CSK.

Dhoni's teammate Watson, on the other hand, chases a milestone for sixes although it's very unlikely to be achieved, the former Australian all-rounder needs 10 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes.

Meanwhile, Gayle's teammate and KXIP skipper KL Rahul, who is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2020, chases a personal milestone for his franhise. The Indian batsman needs 107 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs for KXIP.