IPL 2020: CSK vs KXIP, Match 53, Toss, Playing XI: Definitely not last game in yellow: Dhoni after opting to bowl

Already out of contention for a play-off berth, this will be the last match of the season for the Chennai team. After winning the toss, Chennai skipper MS Dhoni said, “Definitely not last game in yellow.”

The 39-year-old captain, who has endured a tough season, hinted that he would still be playing in the next edition for the Super Kings. Meanwhile in team news, Faf du Plessis who is fit is set to play against the Kings XI Punjab and Shane Watson will sit out. Imran Tahir will come in for Santner and Shardul Thakur will come in for Karn Sharma.

Meanwhile Punjab skipper KL Rahul also named a few chances in their must-win game against CSK. Jimmy Neesham will come in as Glenn Maxwell is set to miss out. Also Mayank Agarwal returns from injury and Arshdeep Singh will miss out on the match.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, 3 Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi

Kings XI Punjab:

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Jimmy Neesham, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi