IPL 2020: CSK vs MI, Match 41: Pollard, Bumrah, Dhoni chase these milestones

The two teams kick started the IPL 2020 proceedings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi and it was CSK who emerged victorious when they met in the reverse fixture, but despite getting the tournament off to a winning start, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men have failed to live upto the hype.

CSK, who have secured just three wins in 10 this campaign so far, are coming into this game on the back of a loss against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni and co are currently on the eighth spot in the points table and will be very keen to end the season on a high.

For MI, this will be their first game after the twin Super Overs-thriller against Kings XI Punjab. While the Rohit Sharma-led unit came second in that game, they have won six games out of nine and are in the top half of the points table.

While MI will be out to consolidate their position in the top half, CSK will be eager to keep their hopes of making it to the playoffs alive and will be keen to secure their second win against MI in the ongoing season.

Both sides possess a lot of quality players, while some will be approaching milestones in Friday's encounter in Sharjah. Here are the players who are nearing personal milestiones ahead of Match 41 of IPL 2020:

Kieron Pollard

The big-hitting West Indian all-rounder is currently scoring at a strike rate of 200 in this IPL season. He has scored 208 runs in 7 innings and comes into this game on the back of his 12-ball 34-run (not out) blitz against KXIP. He will be itching to send a few balls out of the park when MI face CSK in Sharjah as he nears a milestone. Pollard, who made his 150th appaerance for MI earlier this season, needs 37 runs to complete 3000 IPL runs.

MS Dhoni

Although the team has faltered, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman, has been breaking many milestones this season and now he nears another one as he requires 6 catches to complete 100 IPL catches for CSK.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis

While Rayudu, who has performed in flashes this season, needs 2 fours to complete 300 fours in IPL, his teammate Du Plessis, who has been a little more consistent, needs 1 four to complete 200 IPL fours.

Jasprit Bumrah

After getting off to a wayward start earlier in the campaign, the Indian pace spearhead has started look his best. He was lethal with the ball when MI faced KXIP as he picked three wickets before conceding just 5 runs and picking two wickets in the first Super Over against KL Rahul and Co in MI's last game. MI will bank on their bowling spearhead to come good against CSK, while he personally will also want a good game as he is 3 wickets away from completing 100 IPL wickets.