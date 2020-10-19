IPL 2020: CSK vs RR, Match 37, 1st innings: Clinical Rajasthan Royals restrict Chennai Super Kings to paltry 125/5

After Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat, the CSK batsmen failed to get going as they put up a paltry 125 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is the lowest score batting first this season.

The only solid partnership of the Chennai innings came off MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The boundaries did not come easily as Chennai batsmen struggled to find the gaps. Dhoni and Jadeja put up 51 runs between them off 46 deliveries. While Dhoni scored 28 off 28, before being run out by Archer, Jadeja scored a patient 35 off 30.

The Rajasthan bowlers, led by Archer, put up a solid show as they kept the batsmen in check. Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Archer picked up a wicket a piece as they bowled economical spells. Karthik Tyagi also picked up a wicket as they restricted Chennai to an under-par total.

In a major milestone, Chennai skipper Dhoni became the only player to play 200 IPL matches. Playing in the landmark game, the skipper was run out as he scored 28.

Ahead of the match at the toss, the skipper said that 200 is just a number but he added that he was fortunate to play for such a long time.

At the toss, Dhoni said, “It feels good but at the same time it’s just a number. I feel fortunate to play for such a long time without many injuries.”

The skipper’s partnership with Rayudu was CSK’s only respite as they failed to pile on the runs.

With not much on the board, Chennai bowlers will have their task cut out.