IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34, 1st innings: Jadeja-Rayudu guide Chennai to 179/4

After a sluggish start, the last five overs yielded 67 runs, as the Super Kings gave their bowlers something to defend against a strong Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

After opting to bat, Chennai lost opener Sam Curran for a duck as they got their innings off on the wrong foot. But after the early wicket, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson steadied CSK's innings as they build a strong partnership with 87 runs coming off 67 deliveries. But regular wickets and a slow pitch saw the Chennai team scoreboard ticking slowly.

Having overcome the early wicket Watson added 36 runs on the board off 28 deliveries, before Anrich Nortje struck to end the partnership. Du Plessis who had settled in comfortably could not see the innings through as Shikhar Dhawan took a catch after dropping him earlier, to keep Chennai in check.

Skipper MS Dhoni could not do much damage Nortje removed him for 3 off 5. With four wickets down, Rayudu and Jadeja picked up the pace of the innings as they scored a blistering partnership off 50 off 21.

While Rayudu scored a blistering 45 off 25, in an innings which included one four and four sixes, Jadeja played a sizzling knock. Jadeja's 33 off 13 included four sixes. The Rayudu-Jadeja partnership helped Chennai put enough runs on the board for the bowlers to defend.

Nortje once again led the attack with Rabada. Nortje picked up a two wicket scalp, while Tushar Deshpande and Rabada picked up a wicket a piece.