IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34: Toss, Playing XI: Chennai Super Kings opt to bat first

Bengaluru, Oct. 17: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against the Delhi Capitals in match number 34 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Chennai have made one change in the playing XI. Kedar Jadhav will come in for Piyush Chawla against the Capitals.
Meanwhile, good news in the Capitals' camp as captain Shreyas Iyer, who had hurt his shoulder in the previous game, will be playing the game. At the toss Iyer said his shoulder was much better as it was just a bruise and not a tear.
No changes in the Capitals' line-up. Iyer provided an update on Rishabh Pant and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman was recovering well but they will give Pant one more game to come back strong.
If Delhi win the game they will regain the top spot on the table.
Playing XI:
Delhi Capitals Team
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Chennai Super Kings Team
Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma
