IPL 2020: DC vs CSK, Match 34 updates: Delhi Capitals locks horns with Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru, Oct. 17: After getting their season back on track, the Chennai Super Kings face a stiff challenge when they take on the Delhi Capitals in match number 34 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

MS Dhoni-led Super Kings will take on Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the second match of the weekend double-header.

After guiding CSK to a much-needed win against SRH, all eyes will once again be on captain Dhoni, as they look to turn around their season.

The three-time champions will hope to notch up a second win on the trot as the league phase moves towards the business end.

But they will have their task cut out as they will be up against a dominant Capitals. With Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje leading the attack for the Delhi team, the CSK batsmen will have to bring out their A-game.

Heading into the game, the Delhi side will be a bit worried about the fitness of skipper Shreyas Iyer, after he hurt his shoulder in the previous game. The captain has been in good form and if he is ruled out, an injury ravaged Delhi will surely miss his services.

If Delhi win the game they will regain the top spot on the table.

A win against Chennai will see Delhi regain the top spot