IPL 2020: DC v KKR: We kept fighting, which is the nature of this team: Kolkata skipper backs team after losing to Delhi

IPL 2020: DC vs KKR, Match 16, Highlights: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw star as Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

The Knights put up a fight, but fell 18 runs short as they fell to their second defeat of the season.

Speaking after the match, skipper Dinesh Karthik backed his bowlers, after DC posted 228. "To be honest, a couple more sixes, and we would have crossed the line. So not much to fault the bowlers for. Perhaps 10 runs too many, but two more hits and we might have been through," Karthik said at the post match presentation ceremony.

The skipper also lauded the Knight's fighting spirit, as Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi went on a rampage at one stage, almost chasing down the score. Backing his team, Karthik said, "The way the boys batted is something I am proud of. We kept fighting, which is the nature of this team."

Karthik also backed Andre Russel, who is yet to put up a blistering show and opener Sunil Narine, who has failed as an opener this season.

Backing Russell, Karthik stated, "We want to give Russell more time to make an impact on the game."

On being asked about whether Narine will lose his spot as an opener, the wicketkeeper-batsman said that he has faith on the all-rounder, but post this game his role as an opener will be discussed. "We will discuss Narine's role with the coaches, but I have got full confidence in Narine," signed off the Kolkata skipper.

The Knight Riders will next meet Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (Oct. 7).