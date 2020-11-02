IPL 2020: DC vs RCB, Match 55 updates: Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 2: Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will go all out when they face off in their all-important Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The Capitals and Challengers will both look to arrest their slide as they look to secure a top-two finish in the points table.

While the Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals have lost four games on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led Challengers have lost three consecutive games.

While a top two spot is at stake, the fate of the loser will be at the mercy of the other teams.

Capitals who were on a superb run in the first half of the tournament, is currently on a dismal run. Both the batsmen and bowlers don’t look as lethal as they did at the onset of the tournament.

In the Challengers camp, their dependency on star players AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli has cost them as the duo didn’t fire in the last two games and the Bangalore team fell to crushing losses.

Both sides will have to bring out their A-game in Abu Dhabi as they look to stop their losing streak and secure the important win.

Here, mykhel brings you the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds Delhi Capitals win the toss and elect to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore A lot riding on the penultimate game of the league stage. The winner will secure a top two finish and get two shots to the final and the loser's fate will depend on the outcome of other teams. Half an hour to go for the toss in Abu Dhabi. A top two spot at stake as Virat Kohli's side lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Capitals. A lot riding on the match. The toss will be important here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both sides are playing their final league game. Match number 55 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League will see Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-important clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi