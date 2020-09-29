IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Match 11 Updates: Hyderabad search for first win against in-form Delhi

Abu Dhabi, September 29: In-form Delhi capitals meet winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 29).

While Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab will look to continue their winning run, David Warner's side will look to secure their first win of the campaign.

Delhi Capitals have secured wins in their opening two games, one being via Super Over against Kings XI Punjab, while the second and most recent result being a 44-run victory over Chennai Super Kings. So, Iyer and co will be brimming with confidence going into Tuesday's encounter.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, have suffered back-toback losses in their two matches. Their campaign opener was a 10 run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and their second defeat came just three days ago against Kolkata Knight Riders. So, Warner's men will look for a quick upturn.

Hyderabad have also been hit by injuries with Mitchell Marsh limping off the field in the opening match and Kane Williamson yet to take the field this season. However, they have some good news as the New Zealand batsman could be part of the team to strengthen the weak middle-order. They will also hope Vijay Shankar returns to the eleven.

As far as Delhi are concerned, even they had an injury blow in their campaign opener after spinner Ravichandran Ashwin left the field with a shoulder issue and is expected to be rested for a few more games.

But they have a veteran in Amit Mishra to call upon in his absence and with a tidy performance from the veteran leg-spinner, Capitals may stick to the winning combo.

Auto Refresh Feeds Sunrisers may have the upper hand when it comes to head-to-head record, but opposition all-rounder Marcus Stoinis seems relaxed as Delhi Capitals aim for a hattrick of wins to start the IPL 2020 season. 🗣️| "There's a good feel and energy in the group." 😌@MStoinis previews #DCvSRH and giving his 100% 🆚 @SunRisers.#Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli @Address_Hotels pic.twitter.com/WlXMIbk4ZV — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 29, 2020 They may be without a win coming into today's match, but Sunrisers hold the edge over Delhi Capitals in the head-to-head stats with a 9-6 record. So, will that play in Orange Army's favour or do these stats not matter much in T20 cricket? We'll find out soon as the toss is just under two hours away. Aiming to reach double figures vs Delhi tonight 💪#DCvSRH #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/g3a68NTwn4 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 29, 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad search for the first win of their IPL 2020 campaign when they clash with the in-form Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.