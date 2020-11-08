IPL 2020: DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Best Playing 11 Details

Bengaluru, November 8: Peaking at the right time and with all their boxes ticked, Sunrisers Hyderabad are certain to hold sway over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday (November 8).

After an underwhelming first half, the Sunrisers started pushing the envelope with the mercurial David Warner marshalling his resources well.

Capitals, on the other hand, looked like serious contenders till their first nine games, winning seven in that phase before an inexplicable slump saw them lose five out of their next six matches with skipper Shreyas Iyer looking all at sea.

So, who will face Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final on November 10? Be a part of this critical match through MyKhel's Dream11 predictions.

1. Team News - Delhi Capitals Shreyas would want to lead the Capitals to their first summit clash in 13 editions. For Capitals, the biggest worry has been their top-order woes -- especially the first three slots where Shikhar Dhawan (525 in 15 games) has shone the brightest. Prithvi Shaw's (228 from 13 games) technique against top-quality fast bowling has left a lot to be desired and Ajinkya Rahane (111 from 7 games) has had only one knock of note so far. Something that would definitely worry coach Ricky Ponting is the number of ducks by the top-order -- nine. Dhawan has four, Shaw has three and Rahane didn't bother the scorers twice. However, their bowling unit has done well save for a few occasions, like the first qualifier where Mumbai Indians' batting took them apart. Kagiso Rabada (25 wickets), Anrich Nrtje (20) and R Ashwin (13) have done exceedingly well in most of the games. 2. Team News - Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers' batting line-up has gathered momentum over the last few games. Saha's groin injury, which ruled him out of the Eliminator, might also keep him out of the second qualifier. "We have faith in (Shreevats) Goswami. He has been around for some time and we need to give (him) confidence," said Jason Holder, whose 13 wickets in six games, along with crucial middle- order contributions, has been the 'X factor' for his side. Rashid Khan's miserly economy rate of less than six runs per over, the unheralded T Natarajan's subtle variations and Sandeep Sharma's ability to get some swing upfront only add to the strengths of Warner's team. 3. Playing 11 Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer/Daniel Sams, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin. Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Shreevats Goswami/Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shabaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. 4. Dream11 Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, R Ashwin. 5. Head to Head Hyderabad hold a 11-6 edge over Delhi in their 17 meetings thus far. 6. Match details Date: Sunday, November 8 Time: 7.30 PM IST Live telecast: Star Sports Networks Live streaming: Disney + HotStar VIP