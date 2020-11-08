IPL 2020: DC vs SRH, Qualifier 2, Match 59 updates: Dhawan, Stoinis guide Delhi Capitals to 189/3

Bengaluru, Nov. 8: Delhi Capitals will have their task cut out when they take on a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday at the Sheik Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

The two franchises are on contrasting runs. After an underwhelming first half, Sunrisers Hyderabad are enjoying a good all round show as they charged up the table and secured a playoff berth.

After defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first qualifier, David Warner-led SRH will be a confident lot when they take on a stuttering Shreyas Iyer-led Capitals.

DC skipper Iyer would be eager to lead the side to their fist summit clash in 13 editions. Meanwhile, Warner would be looking to enter the finals and vie for a second IPL title.

Hyderabad hold a 11-6 edge over Delhi in their 17 meetings so far.

Here, mykhel brings you the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match updates.

Auto Refresh Feeds Superb bowling from Natarajan as he gives away just 7 runs in the final over. Delhi Capitals post 189/3 in Abu Dhabi OUT!! Big wicket! LBW! The opener goes for 78 off 50. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in Rashid drops a sitter at deep midwicket. Sandeep to bowl the 19th over. A single to begin the over Good over for Delhi as Holder leaks 18 runs. In his four over spell, Holder leaked 50 overs Dropped! And it goes away for four. Back-to-back fours! FOUR!! Boundary to begin the Holder's final over SIX!! Hetmyer hammers a maximum off a Natarajan Good over from Rashid as he gives away just 6 runs Rashid in for his final over. 13 off the over. Nadeem leaked 48 runs from his four overs 11 comes off Nadeem's final over. But there's a no ball call. Free Hit! Hetmyer comes up the order, ahead of Pant. Gets his innings off to a solid start with a boundary Parag stops the ball with his foot. Looks like he's injured himself. The physios checking him out. Garg limps off the field WICKET! Holder picks up a wicket on the last delivery of the over. The DC skipper goes for 21 off 20. Iyer finds Pandey at mid-off. DC at 126/2 after 14 overs. 12 overs down. Following Stoinis' departure, the runrate has come down slightly. DC at 112/1 after 12 overs. 100 comes up for Delhi off 58 deliveries SIX!!! Dhawan brings up his 41st IPL half-century with a maximum. The opener brings up his 50 off 26. OUT! Rashid hands SRH the big wicket as the ball knocks back the off stump. Stoinis goes for 38 off 27. DC at 86 for 1 9 comes off the over. DC at 85/0 Natarajan into the attack. DC at 76/0 after 7 overs 11 runs come off Rashid's over Four overthrows! More misfortune for SRH. Rashid collects the ball from the fielder at deep and his overthrow is wide and it races away for four. Adds four extra runs in his own over. Rashid Khan comes into the attack Powerplay ends. Capitals bring up 65 off the first six overs. Strong start from Stoinis and Dhawan. Nadeem to bowl the final over of the powerplay. And Dhawan finds the maximum off the first delivery! Dhawan goes over deep midwicket 50 comes up for Delhi off 29 deliveries. Stoinis was dropped on 3 by Holder off Sandeep Sharma. And the opener is punishing the bowlers here at Abu Dhabi SIX-FOUR!! Stoinis hammered Holder for 18 runs in the fourth over. DC off to a flying start. DC at 39/0 after 4 overs. FOUR! A boundary to begin Holder's second over. Powerful pull from Stoinis as it goes for four Back-to-back Fours! After being dropped by Holder, Stoinis hammers Sandeep for two consecutive boundaries. Good over for Delhi as 10 runs come off it 8 runs come off the second over. DC at 11/0 after two overs FOUR! And Dhawan gets the first boundary off the innings of Jason Holder. Dhawan goes in front of square. Good stop from Rashid as he saves a boundary but looks like he's hurt himself Good start from SRH as Sandeep gives away just 3 in the first over Sandeep Sharma with the ball. A dot to begin the match And play is set to get underway. Umpires walk in. SRH huddle down. Stoinis and Dhawan to open for the Capitals Two changes in DC's playing XI. Shimron Hetmyer and Praveen Dubey make it to the playing XI, while Daniel Sams and Prithvi Shaw will be out for the match against SRH in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Hyderabad retain the same playing XI from their previous game. SRH opener Wriddhiman Saha has torn his hamstring. A look at the Playing XI for #Qualifier2 at #Dream11IPL



Updates - https://t.co/WGpwP2BIui #DCvSRH pic.twitter.com/98a1yteQNM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020 Meanwhile Sunrisers skipper David Warner said that they would have preferred to bowl first anyway. After winning the toss, Capitals skipper Iyer said that the Capitals have lost twice when chasing against SRH in the ongoing edition. Playing XI: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anriche Nortje Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first against the Sunrisers Hyderabad The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have failed to chase in both their matches against the Sunrisers in this edition of the tournament. What will the Capitals opt for if they win the toss here in Abu Dhabi? Half an hour to go for the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium The @DelhiCapitals think tank in conversation ahead of an all important game against #SRH #Qualifier2 #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/DMXMT3Ap4H — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020 One hour to go for the toss in Abu Dhabi. Delhi will head into this evening's match on the back of a loss. The Capitals lost to defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier of the 13th edition. Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are peaking at the right time. SRH will head into the match on the back of a win morale-boosting win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first Eliminator. The winner of tonight's match will meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final clash. Delhi Capitals will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dabi on Sunday.