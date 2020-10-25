IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals were too defensive: Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Capitals failed to chase a total of 195 as the side was restricted to 135/9, handing KKR a win by 59 runs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy was the standout bowler as he finished with figures of 5-20.

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer for Delhi with 47. With this win, KKR has put themselves ahead in the race for a playoff spot. The side now has 12 points from 11 matches and is placed in the fourth position.

"When you lose, obviously it is a concern. We started the tournament really well. We set up ourselves nicely, we need one more win to get to the next round. We are looking to win two of our next three games. That's how the tournament goes, it is quality versus quality, any team can rock up on the day. We've been playing good cricket but need to emphasize what we have done really well and analyze points where we let the game slip away. It's just small little areas, but that happens in IPL. We back ourselves all the time, I do not think we are too worried," said Rabada during the post-match press conference.

"From my vague understanding, Narine played really well and from the good start we got with the ball, we kind of let it slip away, it can happen to anyone, it was just not our day. I don't think we entered the game being complacent, teams are all quality and you cannot foot of the gas. These things happen and we do not need to worry much. People will assess their games individually and as a team as well," he added.

Earlier, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine made 81 and 64 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders posted 194/6 in the allotted 20 overs. At one stage, KKR was 44/2 after eight overs, but the side was able to score 150 runs off the final twelve overs.

For Delhi Capitals, Rabada and Nortje scalped two wickets each. "The pitch looked like it wasn't gripping much, it was easy paced and it proved us to be on the defensive. Narine and Rana played really well, they really got the runs flowing for KKR. It's just quality players who are allowed to do well, but we back ourselves to get them out, we need to see the finer details of where we let it slip," said Rabada.

"It was quite tough because Anrich and myself had already bowled two overs, we back every bowler to dismiss batsmen, it just didn't happen against KKR, hopefully, we can get this loss out of our system. Anrich and I have been bowling well as a pair, the intensity of the tournament is really high, you have a lot of bowlers in the other teams who are doing well. Anrich and I are glad to be doing well for the team," he added.