IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians pacer James Pattinson says dew played role when bowling second

Mumbai Indians began their IPL title defence on the back foot thanks to a five-wicket loss to MS Dhoni-led CSK, who chased down 162 with four balls to spare. Though, Pattinson and Trent Boult kept things under control, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar conceded plenty.

While addressing the post-match press conference, Mumbai Indians pacer Pattinson revealed why the bowlers were unable to control the run flow after considerably a good start.

"We were looking to bowl first, with the temperature being high at night time the ground does get a bit wet. So, there is an advantage in bowling first. Both the teams were looking to bowl first," Pattinson said.

Fitness of players in IPL 2020: Former hockey skipper Rasquinha shocked to see players unfit

"There's little bit of wetness around the grass. It skidded on a little bit. It was a good wicket overall," the Australian added.

Pattinson, who scored 11 off 8 balls, also spoke about Kieron Pollard's batting position and he expects the West Indian to bat higher up in the order in the future. Pollard batted at number six against CSK after fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

"I think between him (Pollard) and the two Pandya brothers, it's just going to float at number 5, 6 and 7 depending on the situation of the game. I'm sure he'll bat higher at some stage, depending on the situation in the game," said Pattinson.

The Australian paceman, who ended with bowlings figures of 1 for 27 in his four overs, also talked about the absence of crowd in the IPL 2020.

"You just have to make your own noise out there. It's obviously hard when you don't have fans cheering behind you, especially the Mumbai Indians fans who are great.

"So, yeah it's different, it's different times, we're just grateful to be playing cricket," said Pattinson.

Mumbai Indians next play Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (September 23) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.