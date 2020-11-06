IPL 2020: Eliminator: SRH vs RCB: Saha, Kohli, De Villiers and Warner close in on these milestones

Bengaluru, November 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

SRH won their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the play-offs, while RCB lost their last four matches at the end of the league-stage. However, their solid show in the first half of the season ensured their spot in the play-off.

Earlier in the season, RCB opened their campaign with a victory against SRH thanks to AB de Villiers' fifty and Yuzvendra Chahal's three wicket haul, while SRH avenged the loss in the reverse fixture at the latter stages of the season.

Now they face each other for the third time in the season and the loser will be forced to exit from the tournament while the winner will set up a clash against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled for Sunday (November 8).

While both teams need a win to get one step closer to the IPL 2020 final, there are some top T20 stars that are closing in on milestones coming into Friday's clash in Abu Dhabi.

David Warner The SRH skipper has led from the front with four fifties for 529 runs this season. And the Australian opener will look to fire his team closer to the final and eventually the franchise's second title. Coming on the back of a good performance against Mumbai Indians in their last outing, Warner will be high on confidence. Warner also closes in on milestones as he needs 5 sixes to complete 200 IPL sixes. Wriddhiman Saha The Indian Test wicketkeeper has proved his worth in the shorter format of the game with god partnerships with Warner. He has scored two fifties for 214 runs in 4 innings and looks in good form to add more runs. He is also approaching a milestone as he requires 21 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs. Virat Kohli Although he has scored 460 runs, the RCB skipper's form has been somewhat mixed and has declined recently. Kohli, who has three fifties to his name this season, became the first player to 5500 runs earlier this seasonand now chases another small milestone as he needs 40 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020. Devdutt Padikkal The Karnataka opener has brought his domestic season form into the IPL, where he has scored five fifties for 472 runs and now needs 28 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020. AB de Villiers The former South Africa captain like his skipper Kohli has performed in flashes and a big innings awaits him and he will look to do that against one of his favourite opponents as he requires 36 runs to complete 500 IPL runs against SRH. He has scored four fifties for 398 runs this season. Others approaching milestones Manish Pandey needs 8 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes and Kane Williamson requires 2 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes, while Shahbaz Nadeem is 4 wickets short of 50 IPL wickets. If they play, RCB's Aaron Finch needs 27 runs to complete 2000 IPL runs and Dale Steyn needs 3 wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets.