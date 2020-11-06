Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Updates: Sunrisers, Royal Challengers look to get closer to finals

By

IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Updates
IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Updates

Abu Dhabi, November 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the Eliminator of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

With momentum on their side, a confident SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling RCB, but Warner's side will wary of Virat Kohli and co.

The two sides are set for their meeting of the season and are even when it comes to head-to-head for the season, but SRH hold an advantage of 9-7 when it comes to overall head-to-head stats.

While one team wil exit the torunament after Friday's match, the other will book a meeting with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (November 8).

Here mykhel brings you updates of IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB:

Auto Refresh Feeds
06:30 pm

In pressure games, the captains usually look to put runs on the board rather than chasing a score. But, with dew playing a role as the game progresses, what will the captain choose? We'll soon find out as the toss is 30 minutes away.

06:19 pm

David Warner's side slight edge over Virat Kohli's band in the head-to-head stats. Will SRH add one more W or will RCB bounce back and go all the way?

06:09 pm

SRH come into this contest on the back of a three-match winning streak, while RCB are headed into the contest, in which there is no second chance, on a four-match losing run.

05:51 pm

RCB look all set for the challenge as they eye their first ever IPL title, which is three victories away for Kohli and co.

05:44 pm

Sandeep Sharma has got the number on Virat Kohli. Will the Sunrisers pacer get the RCB skipper's scalp once again tonight? A crucial match awaits us as a place in the final will be just step away for the winning side today.

05:39 pm

Welcome to mykhel updates of IPL 2020 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

More IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 Predictions
Eliminator November 6 2020, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Bangalore
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SRH vs RCB Preview, Dream 11
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, November 6, 2020, 17:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More