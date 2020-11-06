IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB Updates: Sunrisers, Royal Challengers look to get closer to finals

Abu Dhabi, November 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the Eliminator of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

With momentum on their side, a confident SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling RCB, but Warner's side will wary of Virat Kohli and co.

The two sides are set for their meeting of the season and are even when it comes to head-to-head for the season, but SRH hold an advantage of 9-7 when it comes to overall head-to-head stats.

While one team wil exit the torunament after Friday's match, the other will book a meeting with Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday (November 8).

Here mykhel brings you updates of IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH vs RCB:

David Warner's side slight edge over Virat Kohli's band in the head-to-head stats.



🧡 or ❤️, which team are you backing in tonight's #Dream11IPL Eliminator❓

SRH come into this contest on the back of a three-match winning streak, while RCB are headed into the contest, in which there is no second chance, on a four-match losing run.



Sandeep Sharma has got the number on Virat Kohli. Welcome to mykhel updates of IPL 2020 Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.